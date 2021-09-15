Enyimba Appoint Finidi George New Head Coach

Enyimba Football Club have announced the appointed of Finidi George as their new head coach.

The former Ajax and Real Betis winger, who replaces Fatai Osho whose contract expired at the end of August, has joined the eight times Nigerian champions on a two-year contract.

George, a legend of Nigeria’s men’s senior national team, made 62 appearances for the Super Eagles in an illustrious playing career that lasted up to fifteen years.

He was a key member of the glorious era that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 and represented the country at two FIFA World Cups – the 1994 and 1998 editions.

At club level, George won the Uefa Champions League with Ajax in 1995 and went on to play for Real Betis, RCD Mallorca and Ipswich Town.

His first official game as Enyimba head coach will be the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round fixture against Senegalese side Diambers FC in mid-October.

“I have to say…