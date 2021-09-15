Finidi Taking Over Enyimba Job Was Right -Amuneke

Former Nigerian midfielder, Emmanuel Amuneke believes Finidi George has made the right decision to join Enyimba as their coach.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner signed a two-year contract with the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club and was unveiled on Wednesday.

Reacting to Finidi’s appointment, Amuneke told Completesports.com that his wealth of experience will help him surmount the task at hand.

He however, called on the management of Enyimba to give him time in a bid for (Finidi) to implement his style of play with the team.

“I am so excited to hear that Finidi George has been appointed by Enyimba as their new manager. It is a good news because he will be coaching in an environment where everybody can see and appreciate his good work.

“I really feel he has made the right decision to begin his managerial journey in Nigeria. I will do everything to support my him so that he can…