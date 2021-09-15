I Want To Win The Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid French striker Karim Benzema has admitted that he is one of the many players who have dreamt of winning the Ballon d’Or at some point in their career.

It has been almost impossible for any other player in Europe to be awarded the aforementioned prize in recent years, as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the award.

And speaking at the press conference, ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash between Madrid and Inter Milan, Benzema said:”[Winning the Ballon d’Or] does not make me lose any sleep, although it is a dream for every player.

“What I want is to help the team. Every player wants to win it and so do I.”

Benzema went on to stress that Real Madrid aim to come out victorious of this Champions League campaign as they have attempted to do in all previous seasons.

He added:”For me, the Champions League is the top competition and it is the one with the most…