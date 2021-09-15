Inter Will Attack Real Madrid Aggressively -Inzaghi

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzagh has vowed that his team will play Real Madrid like a house on fire in today’s Champions League clash at San Siro.

Inzaghi insists Inter will attack Real with great aggression.

He said: “I have international experience as a coach, with the Europa League, with the Champions … I think I have that. I have coached almost 50 games. Of course (Carlo) Ancelotti has more than me, but tomorrow we will try to prepare the game as well as possible, playing with the knife between our teeth.

“Let’s hope it’s a good day for us. It will be great, for sure, to start the Champions League with our fans and in our stadium. We are very happy.

“Last year I didn’t see him as much as I do now, but with (Zinedine) Zidane it was also a great team, they won many titles in the past. But Carlo always gives a very nice game to his teams, with organisation in attack. You don’t have to give them space.”

