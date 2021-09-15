‘It’s Impossible For Barca To Win UCL’ -Pique

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has ruled out the possibility of the Catalan team to win the UEFA Champions League.

He stated this on the backdrop of the team’s 3-0 bashing in the hands of Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Pique revealed that it would take mother-luck for the team win he champions League.

“If we have to be honest, right now we’re not among the favourites, but that doesn’t matter that we’re not,” said the defender.

“In other years we were and we didn’t win it, why not be unfancied and then later in the season things can change? No one had Chelsea as favourites last year. Football changes quickly. Despite the result, we did well in spells.

“Bayern are really solid and we are who we are. It is what it is. At the end, we had a lot of kids on. We’re Barca and I don’t want to make excuses, though. We will see at the end of the season.

