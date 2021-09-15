Leonardo Confident Mbappe Will Extend PSG Contract

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is confident Kylian Mbappe will extend his contract with the club and criticised Real Madrid’s attempts to sign the French striker during the transfer window.

PSG, who risk losing Mbappe for free when his current deal expires next summer, rejected Real Madrid’s bid of around €160m for the 22-year-old, deeming the offer too low.

“The fact that he’s staying, that was the only thing that could happen,” Leonard told Canal Plus.

“We never thought about doing all this without Kylian. We were not happy with the behaviour of Real Madrid.



“We were clear about the offer they made. It was not enough from our point of view. It was less than what we paid.

“As for their last offer, it never arrived.”

Mbappe has been in great form this season, scoring four goals in six games, and is expected to start Wednesday’s Champions League…