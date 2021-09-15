LMC Announces Bet9ja As The NPFL Sponsor

The League Management Company, LMC, has announced an agreement with foremost betting brand Bet9ja as Official Supporter/Sponsor of the NPFL under the Betting and Ganung category.

The deal according to the LMC commences from the 2021/2022 NPFL Season.

“Under the auspices of the deal, which was concluded by the parties in June 2021, after lengthy negotiations, with Nidayo Sports Marketing as advisors to the Parties, Bet9Ja will be signing up as “Official Supporter/Sponsor of the NPFL under the Betting and Gaming category.”

“Under the sponsorship contract, Ber9Ja will have the right to associate with the NPFL, the Participating Clubs and will benefit from branding placements across all NPFL match venues, events, programs and digital channels. Bet9ja will also be featured in content across NPEL match broadcast and NPFLTV channel, among other exciting deliverables.

“Both parties have also agreed to work together to develop special projects and activities to maximize the…