Man City Good Enough To Win Champions League -Ferran Torres

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres believes the Citizens are capable of winning this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Recall that City narrowly lost the trophy after losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the final in Porto.

However, Torres in an interview with the Club’s website ahead of today’s clash against RB Leipzig, said that the team will do their best to win the competition.

“It’s the Champions League, it’s the biggest tournament and you can’t relax,” Torres told the club’s website.

“Any team could beat you. They’re in that competition for a reason.

“We were very close to winning it last year. We did a great season in the Champions League and we won the Premier League, which is the most challenging competition because you have to be consistent for a whole year to be able to win it.

“The Champions League? Yes, we just couldn’t make it last season but now we have another chance and we’ll do our best…