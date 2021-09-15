MGI Introduces Patrons Cup For Scrabble Players

As the countdown to the 2020/2021 Mindgames Scrabble Premier League Finale continues, organisers of the prestigious league competition have included another tournament which will run side by side with the main event.

The MGI Patrons Cup has been created to accommodate individual players who do not belong to any team involved in the Premier League but desire to get engaged in the board game during the Finale.

Apart from opportunities to win a trophy and earn rating points as well as prestige at the grand tournament, participants will also win some cash prizes.

Top 10 finishers have been guaranteed various cash prizes at the 15-round tournament.

Intending players according to a statement issued by MGI Boss Lukeman Owolabi, are expected to register for the two-day tourney which runs from September 17 to 18 this year.

The MGI Chief urged interested players “who are planning to join us this weekend for the exquisite tournament experience to register for the event as entries have been…