Osimhen Named In Napoli Squad For Leicester City Clash

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has been named in Napoli’s 21-man squad for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash against Leicester City, Completesports.com reports.

The encounter will take place at the King Power Stadium.

Osimhen picked up an injury in Napoli’s home win against Juventus last Saturday and has trained separately from his teammates this week.



The 22-year-old travelled to England with his teammates on Wednesday and is in line to feature against the Foxes.

The striker has scored one goal in two appearances for the Partenopei this season.

Leicester City are also expected to parade Nigerian duo, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in the game.

