PSG Wrong To Have Signed Ramos -Rothen

Former PSG star Jerome Rothen has expressed displeasure over the signing of Sergio Ramos to the Paris club.

Ramos, who joined the team in summer transfer window, is yet to make his debut appearance due to injury.

Rothen pointed out that it was needless for PSG to have signed the former Ream Madrid defender due to his reoccurring injuries.

“Sustaining a calf muscle injury towards the end of your career is really bad news because it’s an injury that you seldom make a full recovery from,” Rothen said.

“Once the player increases his rhythm, whether during a game or in training with PSG, he might not be able to continue.

“And when a player reaches a certain age, he needs to play a number of games to get back into form.

“Will he be able to get back to top level if he has constant pains in his calf? I have serious doubts about that.”

