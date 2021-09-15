Reading Boss Talks Up Impressive Dele-Bashiru After Win Vs Peterborough

Tom Dele-Bashiru earned plaudits from Reading manager Veljko Paunovic after scoring a brace in Tuesday night’s 3-1 home win against Peterborough.

It was the first league goals of his professional career.

After John Swift had given Reading the lead midway through the second half, Dele-Bashiru struck again for the hosts three minutes later.

He latched on to a George Puscas cross to lash in his first goal for the club.

And Dele-Bashiru stepped up again in the 88th minute, another fiercely struck effort whistling past Pym.



Paunovic hailed the youngster for his impressive performance in the game.

“It was a fantastic goal and a very good performance from Tom Dele-Bashiru for example,”Paunovic told the club’s website.

“He was our earliest signing in the window, so he is furthest through that process – now he’s in good shape, he has learned what he needs to learn, the players around him know what…