Salah Deserves Improved Contract At Liverpool -Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says Mohamed Salah should be given an improved contract in order to convince him to remain at Anfield.

The Egyptian international netted his 100th goal in the Premier League during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Despite Salah often being the main scorer for Liverpool over the past few years, Carragher believes he is slightly underrated by fans and pundits alike.

“He is massively important and sometimes I feel sorry for Mo Salah because I think he goes under the radar in terms of Liverpool,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

Read Also: It’s A Shame Only Two Players Have Reached 100 Caps In Super Eagles -Enyeama

“When people talk about Liverpool winning the league, they always go back to Liverpool signing Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk. Mo Salah came in six months before [Van Dijk]. It is the three of them but everyone mentions that it was the goalkeeper and the centre-back that took Liverpool to this next level….