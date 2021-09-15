What Kind Of Esports Are Popular In Different Countries?

Esports has been a thriving industry for some time. More and more players from across the globe are joining different competitions, new teams are emerging, and the number of those interested in watching these events continues to rise.

For those who for some reason haven’t heard of Esports before, this is a term that people use to describe competitive video gaming. Individuals or teams gather in huge arenas to play different video games in front of a massive audience. Some of the most popular Esports games include Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and others.

However, the popularity of each of these games varies from one country to the next. Usually, the most popular games of one area have big tournaments for that title that attract both players and viewers from the rest of the world.

In this article, we’ll take a look at different Esports games…