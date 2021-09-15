Without Messi Barca Have No Soul

A former Bayern Munich CEO and legendary German forward Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said that Barcelona have no soul without Lionel Messi.

Rummenigge stated this following Bayern’s 3-0 win over the Blaugrana at the Nou Camp in their opening group game of the 2021/22 UEFA Champion League match.

Rummenigge praised the 2019/20 Champions League winners for their performance, but also had a few words to say about a new-look Barca that is now without their talisman of more than two decades.

“They [Bayern] played outstandingly well and deserved to win,” he told German publication Bild.

“It’s too early to talk about favourites. [The competition] only really starts with the knockout phase.

“If you look at the team, the way they [Barca] performed tactically. Without Messi, their souls have been ripped out. They are facing difficult times.

“It was imperative to sell him. The Spanish league has scored an own goal with…