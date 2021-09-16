17 Member Committee Set Up To Produce Blueprint

Former Nigeria internationals; Sunday Oliseh, Segun Odegbami, Adokiye Amiesimaka and Emmmanuel Babayaro have listed alongside 13 others, including experienced football administrators, in a 17-member committee at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, saddled with the responsibility of drawing up a blueprint for the development of Nigerian football.

Following the charge of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammudu Buhari, to the stakeholders in football administration in the country to produce a Ten-Year Football Development Master Plan for Nigeria, the committee has been constituted by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to carry out the assignment.

Former NFF chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima and former vice chairman of the Nigerian FA , Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta are also in the new committee. Experienced women’s football administrator, Honourable Ayo Omidiran and current NFF Secretary General, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi are also listed.

Also Read…