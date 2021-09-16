Aisha Buhari Cup 2021: Super Falcons Look To Extend Unbeaten Run Over Mali 

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on Mali today (Wednesday) in the opening match of the Aisha Buhari Cup 2021.

The encounter comes up inside the Mobolaji Johnson stadium, Onikan, Lagos.

This will be the 10th meeting between the Falcons and Mali with the reigning African champions winning nine and one game ending in a draw.

With the calibre of players that will be in action for the Falcons in today’s tie, it will be a shock if they fail to maintain their unbeaten streak over the Malians.

Notable names like Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie, Francesca Ordega, Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Rasheedat Ajibade are expected to line-up and should be overwhelming favourites.

Going into today’s tie, the Falcons have the better form having won two of their last five games (two defeats, one draw).

On their part, the Malians, they have failed to win any of their last five (three defeats, two draws).

For head coach Randy Waldrum, this…