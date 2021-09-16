Dele-Bashiru Makes English Championship Team Of Midweek

Reading Nigerian midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has been included in the English Sky Bet Championship Team of midweek.

The best eleven of the midweek was published on the Sky Bet Championship Twitter handle on Thursday.

Dele-Bashiru was the most outstanding player for Reading in their 3-1 home win against Peterborough on Tuesday.

Also Read: FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles Maintain 34th Position

The 21-year-old opened his goals account for the season with a brace in his fifth league appearance.

His brace helped Reading end a run of four straight games without a win.

It took them up to 18th position on seven points in the 24-team Championship league table.

Dele-Bashiru is currently on loan to Reading from newly promoted Watford.



By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…