Dele- Bashiru Nets Brace In Reading’s Win Over Peterborough

Tom Dele-Bashiru netted twice as Reading secured only their second Championship win of the season with a 3-1 home victory over fellow strugglers Peterborough.

Reading opened up a 2-0 lead midway through the second half with goals from John Swift and Dele-Bashiru in the space of three minutes.

First, Swift thundered home a 25-yard free-kick to notch his seventh goal of the season.

Then, Dele-Bashiru latched on to a George Puscas cross to lash in his first goal for the club.

However, Peterborough reduced the deficit seven minutes later, when Thompson nodded in decisively at the far post from Joe Ward’s free-kick.

But Dele-Bashiru stepped up again in the 88th minute, another fiercely struck effort whistling past Pym.

