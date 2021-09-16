Eagles Maintain 34th Position In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles maintained 34th position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola world ranking that was released on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The ranking was published on the world football governing body’s official website.

In Africa, the three-time African champions maintain their number five position.

Senegal are Africa’s highest ranked team as they are in 20th place, Tunisia are in 25th, AFCON champions Algeria are 30th and Morocco in 33rd.

Among the Eagles’ 2021 AFCON group opponents, it was only Guinea-Bissau that moved up as they climbed to 105th.

While for Egypt and Sudan, they dropped to 48th and 127th spots respectively.

And for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group opponents, Liberia rose to 144th, Cape Verde remained at 77th and Central African Republic dropped to 124th.

Meanwhile, the top 10 countries in the world are Belgium, Brazil, England, France, Italy, Argentina,…