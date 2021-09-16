Europa: Ndidi, Iheanacho To Battle Osimhen As Leicester Welcome In-Form Napoli

The duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will have it all to do when Leicester City host in-form Napoli that parade Victor Osimhen, in their opening Group C fixture in the Europa League in Thursday.

Napoli have been one of the in-form teams in the Italian top-flight after winning all three of their opening fixtures.

And one of the fixtures was the 2-1 win against Juventus which saw the return of Osimhen following his one-match suspension.

The Super Eagles star striker will be hoping to open his goals account for the season against the Foxes, having made two appearances this campaign which came in the Serie A.

For Leicester, they have had a mixed season so far after winning two and losing two of their last four games.

While Ndidi have been ever present for Brendan Rodgers’ side, Iheanacho will be hoping to get his first start having been used mainly as a substitute so far this term.

He is yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League, with his only strike coming in the…