Infantino Thumbs Up Nigeria’s Committment To Football, MKO Stadium

President of the world football governing body (FIFA), Gianni Infantino has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for its commitment to the development of football and sporting infrastructure in Nigeria.

Infantino led a delegation from FIFA to visit President Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Thursday. He had earlier attended the opening ceremony of the Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos on Wednesday.

Speaking during the visit to President Buhari at the State House, Infantino said, “Nigeria has shown serious commitment to football by providing funding and creating a conducive environment for the development and growth of the game.

“This is commendable and really encouraging. The football family speaks only one language and we are one big happy family,” he added.

The FIFA supremo was then led on a short inspection tour of the newly…