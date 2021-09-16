It’s Sad Milan Lost To Liverpool -Diaz

AC Milan midfielder Brahim Diaz has expressed anger and frustration after Milan lost 3-2 to Liverpool in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League.

The visitors were hanging on in the first half-hour, going a goal down and seeing Mike Maignan save Mohamed Salah’s penalty, only to go into the break 2-1 up through Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz.

“We didn’t start in the best way, they were very aggressive and strong. Then we brought out more of our quality and intensity to turn the game around,” Brahim Diaz told Sky Italia.

Read Also: Lukaku A Striker Of Great Class -Rudiger

“It’s a pity, as it’s hard to take the lead here and we had done that, but we conceded another two goals and lost the match.

“I am angry because I feel like we could’ve won here, so yes, the result does make me angry.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained…