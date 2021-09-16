James House Burgled, Champions League, Super Cup Medals Stolen

Chelsea and England defender Reece James has revealed shocking CCTV of the moment thugs broke into his home and stole his football medals.

James said the group of robbers broke into his house on Tuesday and snatched a safe containing his Champions League, Super Cup, and Euro 2020 medals.

The 21-year-old shared a number of CCTV clips of the shocking burglary, showing four suspects walking up the driveway of his home and shining torches into the house.

One video shows the group struggling to open the electric gates to the property as they lift a huge safe out of the house and roll it across the driveway.

The Chelsea defender shared the clips outside his home as he appealed for fans to help “identify and turn in these low life individuals”.

He added: “I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due.”

Also Read: Dele-Bashiru Makes English Championship Team Of Midweek

James confirmed in a statement on Instagram he wasn’t at home at the time and he…