Liverpool To Sign Karim Adeyemi In January

Liverpool are supposedly in pole position to sign Red Bull Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi in the January transfer window.

The former Bayern Munich youth product arrived in Austria in the summer of 2018 and impressed in the 2020-21 top flight, banking seven goals and nine assists from 29 appearances.

Adeyemi also won his side three penalties during their 1-1 draw with Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek, and the 19-year-old has understandably attracted glances from elsewhere.

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool are planning to make an offer for Adeyemi in January, with Jurgen Klopp aiming to strike a winter deal following the serious injury to Harvey Elliott.

However, Barcelona are also rumoured to be monitoring developments surrounding Adeyemi, whose contract with Salzburg does not expire until the summer of 2024.

The teenager already boasts seven goals and two assists from 11 games in all…