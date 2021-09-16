Morocco Kickoff Campaign With Win Over Cameroon

Morocco pipped the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0, on match day two of the Aisha Buhari Cup at the Onikan stadium on Thursday.

The hero for Morocco was Fatima Tagnaout whose lone strike in the 78th minute, was enough to give her side the win.

Also Read: FIFA Boss Infantino Salutes Nigeria’s Committment To Football, Excited with Moshood Abiola Stadium

The north Africans are now the second team to record a win in the six-team tournament after the Super Falcons beat Mali 2-0 in the opening match on Wednesday.



A late brace from FC Robo skipper Gift Monday sealed the win for the host team.

Hostilities will continue in the tournament with Banyana Banyana of South Africa taking on the Black Queens of Ghana on Friday.

The FIFA rated tourney which kicked off on Wednesday, will end on Tuesday 21st September.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…