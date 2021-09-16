Onuachu, Anjorin Score Late Goals; Onyedika Stars In Midtylland Draw Vs Ludogorets

Paul Onuachu struck deep into stoppage time as Genk recorded a 1-0 away win against Austrian club Rapid Vienna in their Europa League clash at the Allianz Stadion on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu scored in the 92nd minute after he was set up by Junya Ito to hand the Belgian Pro League side all three points in the Group H encounter.

Nigerian-born forward Ike Ugbo was unused substitute for the Smurfs in the game.

At the RZD Arena, substitute Faustino Anjorin was on target in Locomotiv Moscow’s 1-1 home draw against

French club Olympic Marseille.



Read Also: Europa: Ndidi, Iheanacho To Battle Osimhen As Leicester Welcome In-Form Napoli

Cengiz Under’s own goal put Marseille in front a minute before the hour mark.

Anjorin, who replaced Rifat Zhemaletdinov in the 63rd minute equalised for the hosts a minute from time.

In another Group H encounter played at the MCH Arena, Raphael Onyedika put up a fine performance in Midtylland’s 1-1 home draw against Bulgarian club…