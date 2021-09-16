Rodgers: Why Iheanacho Has Not Started For Leicester This Season 

Brendan Rodgers has given reasons why Kelechi Iheanacho is yet to start a game for Leicester this season, reports Leicester Mercury.

Rodgers has so far left Iheanacho out of the club’s 11 this season, despite his terrific run of form at the end of the last campaign that saw him finish as top scorer.

He is making an impact this term too. In his five games off the bench, he scored a penalty he earned in the Community Shield, helped set up the winner at Norwich, and made City much more threatening in their search for an equaliser against Manchester City at the weekend.

The 24-year-old was brought into the side last season after Harvey Barnes’ campaign-ending knee injury, Rodgers changing to a 3-4-1-2 shape.

This season, City have reverted to a 4-2-3-1 system, and so if Rodgers wanted to include Iheanacho but retain the formation, it is likely one of Jamie Vardy or James Maddison would have to be left out.

Asked if it was becoming more difficult to leave Iheanacho out of the…