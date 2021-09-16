Southwest Athletics Association To Unveil Programmes, New Chairman

The Southwest Athletics Association (SWAA) says it will soon unveil its programme of activities for the zone following the election of Lagos Athletics Association chairman, Dr Solomon Alao (pictured above) as its new representative on the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

Dr Isaac Ogada, chairman of Oyo State Athletics Association who is also the Secretary of SWAA says a meeting of the association has been fixed for this weekend to formally introduce the new zonal representative on the executive board of the AFN who will automatically become the chairman of the association.

“The meeting of the Southwest Athletics Association will hold this Friday and Saturday (September 17 and 18 respectively) at the conference room of CIDL group headquarters in Anthony, Lagos where Dr Alao will formally be presented as our zonal representative on the board of the AFN and as the chairman of the association,” Ogada said.

“The programme of activities for the development of athletics…