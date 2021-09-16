Waldrum Applauds Falcons’ Determination To Win Against Mali

Head coach of the Super Falcons of Nigeria Randy Waldrum has praised his players’ determination to win against Mali, in the opening match of the Aisha Buhari Cup on Wednesday.

After being frustrated by the Malians for most part of the game, the Falcons eventually won 2-0 thanks to two late goals from Gift Monday.

The FC Robo skipper opened the scoring in the 83rd minute, heading in Asisat Oshoala’s cross.

And in the 91st minute, Monday doubled Falcons lead after running on to a flicked header before lobbing the keeper.

Commenting on the hardfought win, Waldrum wrote on Twitter:”Proud of the second half performance and finding late goals to win! #AlwaysPreparing #SuperFalcons.”

The Falcons will be in action again on Tuesday against Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

