We’ve Offset Rohr, Super Eagles’ Salaries, Bonuses -NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that they have offset all outstanding salaries and bonuses owed to the Super Eagles players and Gernot Rohr.

This was confirmed by former NFF Players Status Committee Member, Adepoju Tobi Samuel via his official twitter handle.

“NFF President Amaju Pinnick confirmed they have offset all Super Eagles bonuses & coaches will get their salary soon.”

Recall that the German tactician has not been paid his wages by the Nigeria Football Federation for seven months and are yet to pay the Super Eagles their bonuses for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers they played against Liberia and Cape Verde respectively.

On Tuesday, the NFF President, Pinnick signed a four-deal with Baba Ijebu as the official gaming partner for all national teams.

Also recently, they recently signed a mouth-watering deals with MTN and Airpeace.

