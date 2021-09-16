Why Messi, Neymar, Mbappe Partnership Will Fail At PSG -Owen

Former Liverpool striker, Michael Owen has revealed that the addition of Lionel Messi to PSG has made the team more weaker.

He made this known on the backdrop of PSG’s 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League.

Despite parading super stars such as Messi, Neymar, Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, the team failed to overcome the Belgian clubside.

In a chat with BT Sport, the former England international said that the Paris club are way below being considered as favourites for the Champions League title.

‘As much as we drool over them, this PSG team with those forwards, they’re all phenomenal players in their own right.

‘But three together makes it weaker for me and I don’t really understand why they’re one of the favourites for it (the Champions League). I think the English teams (Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Man United) are far, far superior.’

‘I almost feel as though the…