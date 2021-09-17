Arteta Rules Out Wilshere Arsenal Return

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ruled out the possibility of Jack Wilshere making a return to the club.

Wilshere left Arsenal in 2018 and is now a free agent after stints with Bournemouth and West Ham United.

“We are in conversations with Jack to understand as well what he needs what he’s looking for,” Arteta told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

“He’s a person and a player who has huge admiration from everyone. We are willing to help him as much as we can. He knows that.”

When asked if Wilshere could return to Arsenal as a contracted player, however, Arteta responded: “I wouldn’t take it that far.”

The 29-year-old – who also trained with Serie B side Como over the summer – scored 14 goals and assisted 30 more in 198 appearances for Arsenal, but he was blighted by injuries during his time at the club.

Source: Complete Sports

