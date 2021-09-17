Bayern Star Coman Undergoes Heart Surgery

Bayern Munich French international forward Kingsley Coman has undergone heart surgery.

Coman has had a minor operation following the discovery of an irregularity and will now spend 10 days to two weeks recuperating.

He came on as a late substitute in the 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said: “He had a slightly irregular heartbeat, a minor heart irregularity. We did a long-term ECG and carried out this operation.

“He’s doing very well and he has little wound pain. Once the wound is healed then he will be able to start with rehab training and it won’t be more than 10 days to two weeks before he’s back in full training.”

The 25-year-old will miss Bayern’s next games against Bochum and Furth in the Bundesliga and potentially the next Champions League group game at home to Dynamo Kiev.

