Burnley Will Be Tougher Than Norwich -Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta says he expects a tough game as the team battle Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Gunners managed a slim 1-0 win over Norwich last weekend, to end the team’s wait for their first goal and three points this ongoing season.

In a chat with TribalFootball, Arteta said that Burnley will push Arsenal to the limit at Turf Moor Stadium than what Norwich played against them.

Read Also: Aisha Buhari Cup: ‘I’m Ever Ready To Give My Flesh, Blood For Nigeria’ -Oparanozie

“Obviously it is going to be a completely different game that when we played against Norwich because of their qualities and the game they propose, where they want to take the game to and we will have to avoid it as much as possible and do the opposite thing.”

“I don’t know, we know the rules and we respect the rules and there is an official who has to say what is right and what is wrong.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now…