Cavani’s Unhappy With Ronaldo’s Impressive Form -Berbatov

Former Manchester United star, Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that Edinson Cavani is currently unhappy with the present goal scoring form of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cavani appears to have been relegated after losing his jersey number 7 to Ronaldo before the start of the new Premier League season.

Recall that the Portuguese international has scored three goals in all competitions, two in the Premier League against Newcastle and one in the Champions League against Young Boys.

However, in an interview with Betfair, Berbatov called on Man United manager, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer) to intervene in a bid to resolve any internal crisis in the team.

“Cavani is not happy. He had a great first season at [Manchester] United and now see how his role has dropped and he’s lost the number 7… I hope Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] has had an honest conversation with Cavani about his plans for the team.

“As a player, in…