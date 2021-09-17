FIFA President Hails Football’s Power For Unity And Celebration

Gianni Infantino has hailed football’s uniting qualities, the power of the sport’s development and the growth of women’s football on a two-day visit to Nigeria.

Mr Infantino emphasised that exposure to high-level competition is the key to evolution for the Super Falcons, Super Eagles and the wider, global game.

He attended the opening match of the Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos before travelling to Abuja, where he emphasised FIFA’s support for football development and the women’s game in meetings with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, First Lady Aisha Buhari, Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, and a delegation from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), accompanied by FIFA Vice-President and CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

“When I last came to Nigeria a few years ago, we were discussing what FIFA can do for Africa,” said President Infantino. “We are not here to take, we are here to give and to work together as partners.

“Since then, we have multiplied…