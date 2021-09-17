‘I Want To Continue To Prove My Worth’

Victor Osimhen has said he hopes to continue to prove his worth and

contribute to the success of Napoli.

The Nigerian international stated this after scoring two goals, which saw Napoli come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in Thursday’s Europa League group clash with Leicester.

He has now opened his goals accounts for the new campaign after appearing in his third game of the season.

Also in action for Leicester were the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

While Iheanacho provided the assist for Leicester’s second goal, Ndidi was sent off late in the game.

“I am happy for the double and for the positive result,” Osimhen told Napoli’s website.

“It was important to have started the journey in the Europa League well. I want to give everything for this shirt and I want to continue on this path to prove my worth and give my contribution to the team.”

The former Lille striker hoped for a…