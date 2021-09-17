I’ll Resign As Man City Coach If… -Guardiola

Man City coach, Pep Guardiola has revealed that he will step aside as the club’s manager if the fans are unhappy with him.

He made this statement on the backdrop of the fan’s inability to fill up the seats before their Champions League game against RB Lipzig on Wednesday, a game they won 5-3.

However, Guardiola passionately argued that he would never criticise City fans for being unable to attend games.

“I am entirely grateful for the support that we had against Leipzig,” added the 50-year-old, who celebrated his 300th game in charge with a stylish 5-3 win over the Bundesliga side in their Champions League opener.

“I always say if guys want to come we will be incredibly grateful because I know how difficult the game will be and I know we need our people.

“I never sit here and ask why people don’t come. If you can’t come then don’t.

“If it’s a problem for fans, I will step aside. From day one, I do my best. I like to play at the Etihad with my fans… my intentions…