‘I’m Ever Ready To Give My Flesh, Blood For Nigeria’ -Oparanozie

Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie has expressed his readiness to give his flesh ans blood while playing her fatherland.

Oparanozie made this known after recovering from a head collision she sustained in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Mali on Monday during the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament in Lagos.

The 27-year-old, who plays in the Division 1 Féminine for Dijon FCO was involved in a collision at the end of the first half and needed medical treatment before she left the stadium.

Read Also: Osimhen Nominated For Europa League GOTW, POTW Awards

The Nigerian international took to her Instagram handle to show the head injury she sustained and thanked the medical team who treated her.

“Fighting through in my youth, for fatherland, sweat, and blood. Appreciation to the medical team for being on deck hands on. #HeadCollision”, she wrote

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021…