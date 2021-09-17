Iwobi Loving Life Under Benitez At Everton

Everton winger Alex Iwobi says he is improving every day under Rafa Benitez stewardship since his arrival at the club.

The Spaniard has been working hard to improve the club’s fortunes after he was appointed this summer.

Iwobi has impressed under the new gaffer with a goal and an assist in five appearances across all competitions.

“He said to me that I’m an attacker and attackers really get noticed for their goals and assists, so he’s been working with me on getting into the box more, trying to get into spaces where I can get an assist or get a goal,”Iw obi told the club’s website.

“As I say, he demands a lot on me – but I’m willing to put the work in to better myself and the team.



Read Also:Buhari Receives FIFA, CAF Presidents In Abuja

“It’s been going really well so far. He’s put a lot of faith and trust in me and, as a player, that’s what you need.

“It’s not just me – the other players, even the other players in my position competing for the same…