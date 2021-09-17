Leicester City Boss Rodgers Raves About Osimhen

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers hailed Victor Osimhen after the striker scored twice against his side in Thursday’s Europa League clash at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes led 2-0 in the game thanks to efforts from Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes.

Osimhen however bagged a brace to seal a point for Napoli in the game.

“It was an exciting game,”Rodgers told LCFC TV.



“We’re obviously disappointed we didn’t win the game. We were in a great position, but we were playing against a really experienced team and we just couldn’t see it through. We’ll learn from that.

“I said to the players afterwards, there was so many good things in the game, but we’ve got to keep the ball better because by the end, when you don’t have the ball so much and you’re chasing the game, you can tire that little bit.

“We had some players getting their first 90…