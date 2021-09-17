Most Valuable Club In African Continent For 2020/21

The African continent is a rich source of football talent that often ply their trade in the biggest football leagues around the world. The professional leagues within Africa are also developing with some African clubs reaching significant valuations. According to data presented by Wette.de, El Ahly SC from Egypt is the most valuable club in Africa for the 2021/22 season – valued at €30.75M.

Historic El Ahly SC From Egypt Most Valuable Club In African Continent – €30.75

Football is the most popular sport on the African continent and the region has produced plenty of stars that showcased their talent in the most elite football leagues of Europe. African nations also now regularly qualify for the World Cup more so than ever before in the continent’s sporting history. In 2010, South Africa became the first African nation to host a World Cup.

In terms of club…