‘Not A Bad Start’- Onyedika Okays Midtylland’s Home Draw Vs Ludogorets

Nigeria forward Raphael Onyedika has hailed FC Midtylland’s performance in Thursday night’s Europe League encounter against Bulgarian side Ludogorets, Completesports.com reports.

The Danish club were held to a 1-1 draw by the visitors at the MCH Arena.

Gustav Isaksen put the hosts ahead in the third minute, while Kiril Despodov equalised for Ludogorets two minutes after the half hour mark.



Onyedika was in action for 90 minutes in the thrilling encounter.

The 20-year-old expressed satisfaction with his side’s performance and is already looking forward to their next game against FC Copenhagen on Sunday.

” Not a bad start. Time to recover and be ready for Sunday

#Grateful,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Midtylland’s next Europa league game is against Portuguese club Sporting Braga on Thursday, September 30.

By Adeboye Amosu

