Onuachu Named Man Of The Match Genk’s Dramatic Win At Rapid Wien

Paul Onuachu has been named Man of the Match after his late earned Genk a 1-0 win at Rapid Wien in their Europa League Group H future on Thursday.

Genk announced Onuachu as the best player of the match on their verified Twitter handle on Friday.

With the game heading for a goalless draw, Onuachu then struck in the 92nd minute, to give Genk a perfect start in the group.

The 27-year-old has now scored five goals in nine appearances in all competitions this season.

Thursday’s win means Genk are unbeaten in their last four games, winning three and drawing one.

Onuachu will hope to get on the score sheet again this weekend when Genk visit Sint-Truiden in the league.

By James Agberebi

