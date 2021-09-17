Osimhen Can Become World Class Striker

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has said Victor Osimhen can become a world class striker, following his five-star performance against Leicester in Thursday’s Europa League game.

After going down 2-0 following strikes from Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes for Leicester, Osimhen scored two goals to rescue a point for Napoli.

And reacting to the outcome of the game, Spalletti praised Osimhen and his teammates for their performance.

Speaking to Napoli’s official website, Spalletti said:”Great reaction, the team showed the right mentality.

“For what we have created, it would have been unwise not to make a result tonight. I really liked the attitude of the team that showed personality and balance even after the double disadvantage.

“The changes were decisive but the credit goes to the guys who came in. We managed to keep the game on our feet while continuing…