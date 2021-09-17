Osimhen Nominated For Europa League GOTW, POTW Awards

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated by UEFA for the Europa League Goal of the Week and Player of the Week awards, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international scored a brace as Napoli rallied back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Premier League club Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.



Leicester City led through goals from Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes.

For the Goal of the Week, Osimhen will battle it out with West Ham United’s midfielder Declan Rice, Toko Ekambi of Olympic Lyon and Bayer Leverkusen star Palacios.

The three other players nominated in the Player of the Week category are; Rice, PSV Eindoven’s Mario Gotze and Real Betis’ Juanmi.

