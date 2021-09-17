Rodgers Blasts Referee Over Ndidi’s Red Card

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has criticised the referee after Wilfred Ndidi was sent off during Leicester City’s 2-2 draw with Napoli in Thursday’s Europa League clash.

Rodgers said Portuguese official Tiago Martins “wasn’t very good” in the tie that saw Leicester give up a two-goal lead, with Ndidi given his marching orders in injury time.

Ndidi had picked up his first yellow early in the game, with a shirt tug just before the final whistle seeing him sent off.

“I didn’t think the referee was very good,” Rodgers said when asked for his thoughts on the dismissal.

“He (Ndidi) was unfortunate and has done really well to get through the game to get to that point after the early yellow. He’s just trying to stop the attacker.

“It was a little bit harsh, I didn’t think the first one was a yellow. I didn’t think the referee was great.”

