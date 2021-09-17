Rohr Wants Early World Cup Qualification For Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr hopes his team can secure an early qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles started the qualifying campaign on a good note winning their openimg two games against the Lone Star of Liberia and Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

Rohr’s charges next face Central African Republic in a double-header next month with the first fixture to be staged at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.



The Super Eagles were the first African country to secure a place at the last world cup in Russia.

“We always want to qualify quickly as possible,” he told ESPN.

“We look forward to continue our good football to qualify early and to have this team spirit, which is interesting for me and to the country to have fighting players.”

