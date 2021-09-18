Akpoguma Returns In Hoffenheim’s Away Draw At Arminia Bielefeld

Kevin Akpoguma returned to Hoffenheim squad and was an unused substitute in their draw at Arminia Bielefeld in Saturday’s Bundesliga fixture.

Akpoguma missed Hoffenheim’s last league game after testing positive for coronavirus.

However, he has recovered from the virus and was named in the matchday squad.

The 26-year-old defender has made three league appearances and has one goal.

Saturday’s result means Hoffenheim are winless in their last four games (two defeats, two draws).

They are now in 10th position on five points in the league table.

By James Agberebi

